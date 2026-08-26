Photo via Sky Football

New Tottenham signing Savio made an immediate impact on his debut, scoring a sensational goal against Charlton Athletic in the League Cup second round.

The Brazilian winger was introduced in the second half by Roberto De Zerbi and delivered an explosive cameo that completely transformed Tottenham’s attacking threat.

Savio scores stunning solo goal on Tottenham debut

Savio wasted little time announcing himself to the Tottenham Faithful, picking up the ball near the right touchline before embarking on an extraordinary solo run.

Shifting past three Charlton defenders with lightning stepovers and sudden changes of pace, he cut inside the edge of the penalty box and unleashed a curling left-footed strike into the top corner.

"What an introduction!" Sávio scores a brilliant goal on his Spurs debut! ? pic.twitter.com/WgmcfgeNpX — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) August 26, 2026

Savio's first goal with Spurs: WOW ???? pic.twitter.com/f66xecgLD4 — SportyTV (@SportyTV) August 26, 2026

The Brazilian was not finished there.

Savio continued to terrorise the Charlton defence in the closing stages, once again displaying his exceptional close control and ability to glide past multiple opponents.

After beating several defenders, the winger eventually got a shot away that deflected off Ben Davies and into the net.

Although Davies was credited with the goal, Savio’s individual brilliance was once again the catalyst for the attack.

And now Savio creates another goal, this time finishing the move himself, with Davies' deflection making it 5-0! ? pic.twitter.com/6NlTPmBAMl — SportyTV (@SportyTV) August 26, 2026

His explosive cameo provided the ideal response after Spurs had suffered a frustrating opening-day defeat in the Premier League.

Savio shows why Roberto De Zerbi wanted him

Savio’s debut offered an immediate glimpse into why De Zerbi was so determined to bring the Brazilian winger to North London.

The Italian manager’s tactical approach places significant emphasis on technically gifted attackers who can beat defenders one-on-one, exploit space and break down stubborn defensive structures.

Savio’s ability to receive the ball in wide areas, drive directly at defenders and create opportunities from nothing could make him a crucial component of De Zerbi’s Tottenham attack.

The winger arrived from Manchester City following a lengthy summer transfer saga, with Spurs making a significant financial commitment to secure his services.

If his debut is anything to go by, that investment could quickly prove worthwhile.

Spurs thrash Charlton to advance into the next round

While Savio, previously known as Savinho, stole the headline, there were several more notable performances.

Mateus Fernandes also put on a solid performance in the middle of the pitch for his new club and even got an assist for Kevin Danso’s goal.

Youngster Mikey Moore broke the deadlock with a goal in the 41st minute before Dominic Solanke doubled the lead four minutes later

Tottenham’s attack could be frightening

Savio’s arrival could be even more significant given the other attacking reinforcements Tottenham have made this summer.

With Omar Marmoush also joining Spurs and the club reportedly interested in Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo, De Zerbi could potentially have an attack packed with pace, creativity and individual quality.

Savio’s debut against Charlton was only the beginning, but his spectacular cameo has already given Tottenham supporters plenty of reason to be excited about what could be a dangerous attacking unit this season.