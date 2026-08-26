Pape Matar Sarr with Senegal at the World Cup (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Tottenham are reportedly in discussions with Monaco over loaning Pape Matar Sarr to the Ligue 1 club after they made an approach.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Monaco have asked about Sarr’s availability, and it seems that a season-long loan deal could be possible.

The Senegal international hasn’t quite lived up to expectations at Tottenham, so it perhaps makes sense that he’ll now be available this summer.

Spurs have spent big money on their midfield, bringing in Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, so there’s probably no room for Sarr now.

“AS Monaco have made approach with Pape Matar Sarr’s camp over possible loan move. Discussions took place about project and salary,” Romano posted on X.

???? AS Monaco have made approach with Pape Matar Sarr’s camp over possible loan move. Discussions took place about project and salary. pic.twitter.com/02Jc2eByet — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2026

It seems things are already moving, so any fans looking into how to buy Tottenham vs Newcastle tickets can probably expect that Sarr won’t be involved by the time that game comes around.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

It will be interesting to see how Sarr gets on at Monaco, and if he can do enough there to convince Roberto De Zerbi that he could come back and be a regular with THFC in the future.

Tottenham to make sales after big spending?

While it sounds like Sarr’s exit will only be on loan, it could still be that Tottenham will push for a buy option or obligation in the deal.

The 23-year-old is surely not in their long-term plans, so that means they’d be better off trying to make some money from his exit after so much big spending on new signings.

Spurs brought in Tonali and Fernandes earlier in the summer, while they’ve also just spent heavily to sign Savio from Manchester City, while Omar Marmoush should be next.

This means the north Londoners have spent close to £300m in this window, and that will surely need to be offset by some sales.

Cristian Romero and Luka Vuskovic are among the players to leave, but it looks like Sarr will be next.