Tottenham receive James Maddison update after shoulder fracture injury

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham have received encouraging news over James Maddison after scans revealed that the midfielder’s shoulder injury is less serious than initially feared.



Maddison suffered the problem after landing awkwardly during Spurs’ disappointing 3-0 Premier League defeat at Brentford.

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Given the 29-year-old’s injury problems over the past year, his early exit understandably created concern, but the latest prognosis suggests Roberto De Zerbi should not be without one of his most creative players for long.

Maddison expected out for only 10 days to two weeks

According to The Athletic, Maddison suffered a slight fracture to his shoulder following his fall against Brentford.

Scans subsequently revealed only minor damage, with Tottenham hopeful that the England international will be available again within 10 days to two weeks.

The update has also been reported by Football.London, which confirms Maddison has already been able to do some training, providing further optimism that this will be a short-term absence rather than another major setback.

Maddison had only recently returned after spending much of last season sidelined with an ACL injury.

Reuters reported that De Zerbi described the latest shoulder problem as minor while discussing Tottenham’s injury situation ahead of their League Cup clash with Charlton.

Tottenham lucky to avoid another major Maddison blow

Considering Maddison’s recent injury history, Tottenham will probably view this update as a significant relief.

Losing him for another lengthy period would have been particularly damaging after such a poor opening performance against Brentford. De Zerbi needs creativity and personality in midfield, and a fully fit Maddison remains capable of providing both.

There should be no temptation to rush him back, though.

A 10-day absence is manageable, especially this early in the campaign. Tottenham would be far better allowing the fracture to heal properly rather than risking turning a relatively minor issue into something more complicated.

The bigger concern is Maddison’s ability to build sustained fitness after his ACL recovery. He needs rhythm and consistent minutes, and another interruption is frustrating even if it is brief.

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