Fabrizio Romano exclusive update on Manchester United's potential left-back signing

Alejandro Balde in action for Barcelona (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)

Alejandro Balde has been an option for Manchester United. They had a contact one week ago with Jorge Mendes, the agent of the player, to understand the conditions of the deal for the Spanish left-back.

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However, at the moment it is considered too expensive in terms of the transfer fee and also salary, so it’s not an easy deal.

? EXCL: @FabrizioRomano with an update on Manchester United's interest in Alejandro Balde ? pic.twitter.com/dTT9Mt5DTQ — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) August 27, 2026

Manchester United target Alejandro Balde not looking to leave Barcelona

Alejandro Balde is not pushing to leave Barcelona, it’s Barcelona considering an exit in order to make profit.

But at the moment, Balde wants to stay. Balde wants to continue at Barca, wants to fight for his place at Barcelona, so at the moment, the situation between Balde and Man United is yet to become really concrete.

Then, obviously, Balde could only leave Barcelona in case of a big proposal from a very top club. So, Man United have their chance, but at the moment, the distance on the conditions of the deal is considered still too high.