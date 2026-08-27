Alonso confirms double injury blow for Chelsea ahead of Luton clash

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Chelsea will be without both Moises Caicedo and Marco Palestra for Thursday’s Carabao Cup meeting with Luton Town, giving Xabi Alonso an early-season selection headache.



Neither player featured in Monday’s 3-2 Premier League win over Fulham, and both remain sidelined after suffering setbacks during the week.

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Caicedo’s absence is particularly significant given his importance in midfield, while Palestra is still waiting for another opportunity to build momentum following his summer arrival.

Chelsea boss confirms double injury blow

Chelsea’s official website confirmed that both players have been ruled out of the Carabao Cup tie.

“During the week they had a few setbacks,” Alonso explained during his pre-match press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

“With Moi – and with any [player] – we don’t want to take too much risk. They weren’t ready to play tonight.”

Alonso then provided a further update on their chances of returning.

“Not for tomorrow, both won’t make it,” Alonso stated.

“Let’s see, hopefully Moi could make it for the weekend, but we need to check a little bit more with Marco. Otherwise everyone from Monday is okay, Cole [Palmer] is absolutely fine.”

The latest injury picture is also detailed by The Standard, which reports that Caicedo could potentially return against Brighton this weekend, while Palestra’s availability remains less certain.

Blues are right not to gamble with Caicedo

Chelsea would obviously prefer to have Caicedo available, but this is exactly the type of game where caution makes sense.

The season has only just started, and risking one of Alonso’s most important midfielders in a second-round Carabao Cup tie could create a much bigger problem later.

Caicedo’s potential return against Brighton is encouraging, especially with Chelsea facing a busy early schedule.

Palestra’s situation may require slightly more patience, but there is equally little benefit in rushing him.

The positive news is that Cole Palmer is fully fit, while Enzo Fernandez is also expected to be involved. That should give Alonso enough quality to rotate heavily without weakening the side too dramatically.

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