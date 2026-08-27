"Crucial" few hours ahead as Arsenal officials to meet Julian Alvarez reps in secret location tonight

Julian Alvarez could be one to watch for Arsenal (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Arsenal will reportedly hold talks with Julian Alvarez’s representatives in a secret location in Madrid at 9pm tonight, according to Indy Kaila.

Posting on X, the infamous transfer news account, which has a mixed reputation but which has got a few big stories right in the last few days, says that crucial hours are now ahead in the Alvarez to Arsenal saga.

This follows our report earlier on predictions being made from senior sources in the industry, who largely felt that Alvarez moving to the Emirates Stadium was the only likely outcome of this saga.

See below for Indy Kaila’s posts about the situation, including an AI-generated image with information about tonight’s supposedly secret meeting as the Gunners look to convince Alvarez to join them…

The account also added the post below about the next few hours being crucial…

Pray @Arsenal fans ? Next few hours are crucial.. — indykaila News (@indykaila) August 27, 2026

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Julian Alvarez to Arsenal – what we know so far

This story has been doing the rounds for much of the summer, though for the most part the clear preference of the player has been to join Barcelona.

However, we also know that that now looks impossible, with Atletico going out of their way to make it absolutely clear that they have no intention of letting the Argentina international join their La Liga rivals.

“The members of Atlético Madrid’s Board of Directors have unanimously expressed their full support for the club’s decision not to negotiate the transfer of Julián Alvarez to FC Barcelona. The members of the Board of Directors are aware that: Atlético Madrid is open to negotiations that are part of the transfer market, but always in an ethical and professional manner and with respect between clubs. We fully support the position previously communicated by the club that FC Barcelona have not met these requirements and, as a result, there have been no negotiations, nor will there be any negotiations with them regarding the transfer of Julián Alvarez,” Atleti said in an official statement today.

According to BBC Sport, Atletico have communicated to Arsenal about this, so it seems they are open to letting their unsettled star leave, as long as it’s not to Barca.

The key issue now is for AFC to convince Alvarez to come to north London and give up on his dream of joining Barcelona, even if in theory it could be something to revisit later in the future.

The 26-year-old would have been an ideal Robert Lewandowski replacement for the Catalan giants, but he also looks like he’d have a key role as an upgrade on Viktor Gyokeres in Mikel Arteta’s side.