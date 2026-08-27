True: Arsenal were ready to match Liverpool's Bradley Barcola bid with late transfer hijack attempt

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Bradley Barcola in action for PSG
Bradley Barcola in action for PSG (Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

We recently reported on Arsenal still being interested in Bradley Barcola as things with Liverpool seemed to be stalling.

It now looks like Barcola is closing in on a transfer to Liverpool, with a fee finally being agreed between the Reds and Paris Saint-Germain.

This was actually first reported last night by the Indy Kaila account, supposedly a team of five journalists, and other more established names like Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein have since confirmed these reports.

Interestingly, Indy Kaila has now also confirmed our recent information that Arsenal tried to enter the conversation for Barcola late on…

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The Gunners were seemingly prepared to match Liverpool’s bid for Barcola, but the France international was already “locked in” on a move to Anfield, so it was too late.

Has Bradley Barcola chosen the right move with Liverpool over Arsenal?

LFC clearly did a lot of work on convincing Barcola to choose them, but has the France international made the right decision?

Bradley Barcola in action for PSG
Bradley Barcola in action for PSG (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Few could argue that Arsenal look to be in a stronger position right now, going into the new season as reigning Premier League champions, and favourites to retain their crown.

Liverpool, meanwhile, finished fifth last term and have lost key players like Mohamed Salah and Ibrahima Konate.

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Andoni Iraola is an exciting new managerial appointment for the Merseyside giants, but in general it’s not that clear how strong or settled a squad Barcola will be coming into.

At Arsenal, Barcola could have slotted in as an obvious upgrade on the likes of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli, and he’d have a clear role under the expert guidance of Mikel Arteta, who has got the best out of so many of his players in his seven years at the Emirates Stadium.

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