Iliman Ndiaye in action for Everton against Crystal Palace (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly still interested in a potential transfer swoop for Everton winger and rumoured Arsenal target Iliman Ndiaye.

The Senegal international has been a stand-out performer for Everton in recent times and it’s easy to imagine him being a hit at a bigger club.

Ndiaye has been described as “technically brilliant” by Pat Nevin, as per the Liverpool Echo, with his silky dribbling skills making him a joy to watch when he’s really on his game.

We were recently informed of Arsenal having some contact over signing Ndiaye, but it hasn’t advanced so far.

This could allow Chelsea back into the conversation, and it seems sources are talking this up again as we get closer to the of the window, according to Simon Phillips.

Chelsea eyeing another winger signing in Iliman Ndiaye?

Chelsea have apparently had Ndiaye on their radar for much of the summer, but they ended up signing Morgan Rogers as their marquee purchase in attack.

CFC also have plenty of other exciting attacking talents like Cole Palmer, Estevao Willian, and Jamie Gittens in that department, so it remains to be seen if there’s much room for Ndiaye as well.

Still, there could perhaps be a place for the 26-year-old if he’s brought in to replace someone else, with Pedro Neto seemingly facing an uncertain future.

Neto has been linked with Al Hilal by Sacha Tavolieri, and one imagines there’s surely still a chance the west London giants could cash in on him if they receive a good enough offer before the deadline.

Ndiaye could then be a tempting option for Chelsea, though Arsenal arguably need him more, so it will be interesting to see if the Gunners decide to step up their interest in the coming days.

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Everton, meanwhile, have been linked with a move to re-sign Jack Grealish after his loan spell last season, according to Fabrizio Romano, so that could be a decent option to help them replace Ndiaye if he leaves…

???????? EXCL: Jack Grealish to decide his future in the next days with Everton and Aston Villa in contact with his camp. Grealish keeps all options open ahead of the final decision; nothing concrete ongoing with Sunderland. ?? https://t.co/aypTc7H8z5 pic.twitter.com/Pd9UvKBsus — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2026

“EXCL: Jack Grealish to decide his future in the next days with Everton and Aston Villa in contact with his camp. Grealish keeps all options open ahead of the final decision; nothing concrete ongoing with Sunderland,” Romano posted yesterday.