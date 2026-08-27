(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Roberto De Zerbi is reportedly determined to sign Cody Gakpo from Liverpool, with Tottenham preparing to push ahead with a late move for the Netherlands international.

Writing for The Independent, journalist Miguel Delaney revealed that De Zerbi is “absolutely insistent” that Tottenham pursue an official transfer for Gakpo before the summer transfer window closes.

Spurs have gone on a huge spending spree under the Italian manager, with their total transfer expenditure reportedly surpassing £300 million this summer.

However, De Zerbi does not appear ready to stop there.

The Tottenham boss reportedly views Gakpo as a crucial addition to complete his attacking plans and is urging the club’s hierarchy to meet Liverpool’s demands despite the significant investment already made.

Tottenham have signed Savinho and Omar Marmoush but De Zerbi wants Cody Gakpo too

Tottenham have already transformed their attack with two major additions this summer.

Brazilian winger Savinho has arrived to provide attacking threat from the right, while Spurs have also agreed a deal for Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush.

Yet De Zerbi reportedly sees Gakpo as the final piece of the puzzle.

With Savinho already showing what he will bring to the table with stunning debut and Marmoush set to offer versatility through the centre and across the forward line, Gakpo would give Tottenham another powerful option from the left.

The Liverpool forward’s combination of height, direct dribbling, physicality and press resistance could make Spurs’ attack extremely difficult to defend against.

Tottenham have reportedly already reached an agreement with the 27-year-old over personal terms, leaving negotiations with Liverpool as the major obstacle standing between Gakpo and a move to North London.

Liverpool could sell Gakpo after Bradley Barcola deal

Liverpool’s position on Gakpo could also change following a major development in their own pursuit of attacking reinforcements.

The Reds have reportedly agreed a deal worth more than £100 million to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola.

Barcola’s arrival would significantly increase Liverpool’s options on the left side of the attack and could create a positional surplus.

That could ultimately make it easier for Liverpool to sanction Gakpo’s departure, particularly if the club are keen to recoup some of their enormous investment in Barcola.

Club Apps Goals Assists Liverpool 181 51 23

Cody Gakpo stats via Transfermakrt

For Tottenham, the situation could therefore represent an opportunity to finally land De Zerbi’s priority target.

With personal terms reportedly already agreed and De Zerbi pushing the club to complete the transfer, Spurs are expected to make a decisive final attempt to convince Liverpool to sell Gakpo before deadline day.

If the deal goes through, Tottenham could head into the new season with one of the most formidable attacking units in the Premier League on paper.