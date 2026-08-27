Cristhian Mosquera in action for Arsenal against Coventry City (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will have the final decision on the future of Cristhian Mosquera as I can confirm the defender is attracting interest.

Sources in the industry have messaged to explain that talk of strong interest from Fenerbahce is legit, with the Turkish giants understood to be preparing an approach for Mosquera.

The talented 22-year-old only joined Arsenal from Valencia in a £13m move last summer, and his value has risen since then to around £30-35m.

Although not an automatic starter for the Gunners, my understanding is that Arteta rates the youngster highly and will ideally try to convince him to stay.

However, it’s likely that Fenerbahce will also try to make a tempting pitch to the player in the final days of the transfer window, while Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal and Al Nassr are also preparing approaches.

Arsenal to push to keep Cristhian Mosquera

Mosquera looks like he has a bright future in the game, and the injury to William Saliba means he could get more opportunities at the start of this season.

The Spain international has started Arsenal’s wins over Manchester City in the Community Shield and Coventry City in the Premier League, though it remains to be seen if he’ll keep his place now that the north London giants have signed Ezri Konsa as another option at centre-back.

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It could be that there’ll be an opportunity for Arsenal to make a decent profit on Mosquera, but for now the plan is to ensure that Arteta has enough depth after so many injury problems last season.

It’s also not yet clear quite how long Saliba will be out, but it’s likely to be a matter of months rather than weeks, so the club won’t want to take any risks.

Sources on Cristhian Mosquera interest

Fenerbahce’s interest is strong, though, and they fully intend to make a big push to convince him to join and become a key player for their project.

“Fenerbahce have mobilised all resources to add a young, high‑ceiling defender to their squad, with Mosquera emerging as the top target identified by manager İsmail Karta,” one source explained.

“Al Hilal and Al Nassr are also closely monitoring the situation and are prepared to enter the negotiations with substantial salary offers.”