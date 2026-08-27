Photo via Sky Football

Danny Welbeck marked his Chelsea debut with a goal as Xabi Alonso’s side comfortably defeated Luton Town 2-0 in the EFL Cup second round at Stamford Bridge.

The veteran striker made an immediate impact after joining the Blues on a free transfer, helping Chelsea secure their place in the third round of the competition.

Danny Welbeck scores on debut for Chelsea

After a scoreless first half where Luton Town proved resolute in defense, Welbeck broke the deadlock five minutes after the restart.

Rising above the opposition defenders inside the penalty box, the veteran striker met a pin-point cross to power home a thumping header past the goalkeeper into the top corner.

The 50th-minute header set the tone for the remainder of the cup tie, giving the Blues total control over the match.

Danny Welbeck heads home to give Chelsea the lead on his competitive debut for the club! ??? pic.twitter.com/5JxpAZmK1T — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) August 27, 2026

Chelsea went on to double their advantage in the 79th minute via an own goal by Luton’s Hakeem Odoffin, comfortably securing their progression to the third round of the competition under Alonso.

Welbeck brings in much needed experience to the otherwise young squad

Welbeck’s immediate impact on his competitive debut underlines why Chelsea moved swiftly to sign the former England international on a free transfer from Brighton earlier in the summer window.

Following years of heavy recruitment centered around elite young prospects like Estêvão, Andrey Santos, and Cole Palmer, the arrival of a seasoned 35-year-old forward provides vital tactical balance and leadership in the final third.

Having played over 300 Premier League appearances across trophy-laden spells with Manchester United, Arsenal, and Brighton, Welbeck brings an invaluable pedigree to Stamford Bridge.

He gives Alonso a reliable focal point in attack while serving as an ideal mentor for Chelsea’s emerging talents throughout a demanding domestic and European campaign.