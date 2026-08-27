Danny Welbeck makes instant Chelsea impact with debut goal vs Luton

Chelsea FC
Posted by
Danny Welbeck celebrating debut Chelsea goal
Photo via Sky Football

Danny Welbeck marked his Chelsea debut with a goal as Xabi Alonso’s side comfortably defeated Luton Town 2-0 in the EFL Cup second round at Stamford Bridge.

The veteran striker made an immediate impact after joining the Blues on a free transfer, helping Chelsea secure their place in the third round of the competition.

Danny Welbeck scores on debut for Chelsea

Danny Welbeck celebrating his chelsea goal
(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

After a scoreless first half where Luton Town proved resolute in defense, Welbeck broke the deadlock five minutes after the restart.

Rising above the opposition defenders inside the penalty box, the veteran striker met a pin-point cross to power home a thumping header past the goalkeeper into the top corner.

The 50th-minute header set the tone for the remainder of the cup tie, giving the Blues total control over the match.

Chelsea went on to double their advantage in the 79th minute via an own goal by Luton’s Hakeem Odoffin, comfortably securing their progression to the third round of the competition under Alonso.

Welbeck brings in much needed experience to the otherwise young squad

Welbeck’s immediate impact on his competitive debut underlines why Chelsea moved swiftly to sign the former England international on a free transfer from Brighton earlier in the summer window.

Following years of heavy recruitment centered around elite young prospects like Estêvão, Andrey Santos, and Cole Palmer, the arrival of a seasoned 35-year-old forward provides vital tactical balance and leadership in the final third.

Having played over 300 Premier League appearances across trophy-laden spells with Manchester United, Arsenal, and Brighton, Welbeck brings an invaluable pedigree to Stamford Bridge.

He gives Alonso a reliable focal point in attack while serving as an ideal mentor for Chelsea’s emerging talents throughout a demanding domestic and European campaign.

More Stories Danny Welbeck

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *