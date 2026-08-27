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Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is keen on a move to Stamford Bridge as Chelsea maintain active talks to sign him, according to the latest updates from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Reporting on social media platform X, Romano revealed that Chelsea are in direct, active dialogue with both Aston Villa and the World Cup winner’s representatives.

The negotiations are centered around understanding whether the deal can be structured as a loan move, alongside assessing the specific formula and financial terms required.

Romano confirmed that the 33-year-old Argentine stopper has already given his initial green light and is genuinely enthusiastic about joining the Blues despite their lack of European football this season.

With personal willingness established and club-to-club channels open, the ball is now firmly in Chelsea’s court as the hierarchy prepares to make a final decision on whether to push the button on the transfer before the deadline passes.

Chelsea mantain active talks for Emiliano Martínez deal with player’s camp and Aston Villa, understanding if can be a loan move — plus all details on formula. Dibu would be open to joining #CFC as reported, keen on the move. Up to Chelsea with final decision to follow.

?? Chelsea mantain active talks for Emiliano Martínez deal with player’s camp and Aston Villa, understanding if can be a loan move — plus all details on formula. Dibu would be open to joining #CFC as reported, keen on the move. Up to Chelsea with final decision to follow. pic.twitter.com/SBnFcECOqF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2026

Emiliano Martinez could solve Chelsea’s biggest weakness

Securing a world-class goalkeeper in Martínez would instantly address the primary structural vulnerability remaining in Chelsea’s squad.

Despite significant summer spending and structural changes under manager Xabi Alonso, the Blues have continued to struggle with inconsistency in goal.

Primary shot-stopper Robert Sanchez has faced criticism following high-profile errors, leaving Chelsea searching for an immediate, battle-tested upgrade.

Martínez brings proven Premier League pedigree, elite command of his penalty box, and renowned big-game composure.

With Aston Villa having recently secured Japanese international Zion Suzuki as their new long-term starter, Villa are open to facilitating Martínez’s exit.

Adding a Yashin Trophy winner to Stamford Bridge would provide Chelsea with the elite leadership between the posts required to mount a serious top-four charge.