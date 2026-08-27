Fabrizio Romano exclusive: Emiliano Martinez says yes to Chelsea transfer & what it means for Blues duo

Emiliano Martinez could be on his way to Chelsea (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Emiliano Martinez has been offered as an option to Chelsea and Chelsea are seriously considering this possibility.

There is an internal conversation involving the owners, the management, the directors, and the coach Xabi Alonso about the future of the goalkeepers, because obviously Chelsea are not signing Emiliano Martinez if they have both Rob Sanchez and Mike Penders at the club.

This would be too much for the trio of goalkeepers at Chelsea, so if they can find a solution for one of these two goalkeepers, obviously the situation could change.

Emiliano Martinez has said yes to Chelsea transfer, but Tottenham not involved

? BREAKING ? @FabrizioRomano exclusively reveals that Emiliano Martinez has said "yes" to Chelsea ? It could mean Robert Sanchez or Mike Penders leaving! ?? pic.twitter.com/7T1MXyhaFO — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) August 27, 2026

But Emiliano Martinez is a name under consideration. He’s been offered by his agents and the player is keen on the move eventually to Chelsea. He already said yes to this possibility.

From what I’m told, Tottenham are not involved, it’s only Chelsea, so let’s see if they can find a way to sign Emiliano Dibu Martinez.

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