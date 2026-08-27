Fabrizio Romano exclusive: Emiliano Martinez says yes to Chelsea transfer & what it means for Blues duo

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Emiliano Martinez could be on his way to Chelsea
Emiliano Martinez could be on his way to Chelsea (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Emiliano Martinez has been offered as an option to Chelsea and Chelsea are seriously considering this possibility.

There is an internal conversation involving the owners, the management, the directors, and the coach Xabi Alonso about the future of the goalkeepers, because obviously Chelsea are not signing Emiliano Martinez if they have both Rob Sanchez and Mike Penders at the club.

This would be too much for the trio of goalkeepers at Chelsea, so if they can find a solution for one of these two goalkeepers, obviously the situation could change.

Emiliano Martinez in action for Aston Villa against Tottenham
Emiliano Martinez in action for Aston Villa (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Emiliano Martinez has said yes to Chelsea transfer, but Tottenham not involved

But Emiliano Martinez is a name under consideration. He’s been offered by his agents and the player is keen on the move eventually to Chelsea. He already said yes to this possibility.

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From what I’m told, Tottenham are not involved, it’s only Chelsea, so let’s see if they can find a way to sign Emiliano Dibu Martinez.

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  1. Emi to chelsea is a good deal. Let the blues waste no time in splashing the cash.
    When Emi is signed, then Sanchez must be loaned or sold out permanently.

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