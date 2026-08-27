(Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Ben Jacobs has revealed that Atletico Madrid sent officials to London last week to speak with Arsenal about selling star forward Julian Alvarez.

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs broke the news on social media platform X, detailing that Atlético Madrid sent a delegation to London to open direct channels with Arsenal.

The La Liga club remains adamant they will not sanction a transfer to Barcelona under any circumstances, even publishing an official board statement to confirm their firm stance.

Arsenal met Atletico Madrid officials last week regarding Julian Alvarez

While Atleti sources initially tried to frame the trip to London as exploratory discussions regarding Nicolas Jackson, Jacobs reveals that Atlético explicitly informed Arsenal they would consider offers for Alvarez in excess of £120 million.

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Jacobs further adds that Arsenal are ready to launch a formal bid in the final days of the transfer window if Alvarez green-lights the move, with the Gunners believing Atlético would be flexible on structural payment terms to facilitate his return to England.

Atletico Madrid sent a delegation to London last week to speak to Arsenal about selling Julian Alvarez. The La Liga club are adamant they won’t sanction a transfer to Barcelona, and have since published a board statement confirming this position. Atleti sources had tried to paint the visit to London as for exploratory talks for Nicolas Jackson. Yet sources have told talkSPORT Atleti directly informed Arsenal they would consider offers for Alvarez at in excess of £120m. Arsenal are prepared to bid in the final days of the window if Alvarez decides to join. Arsenal believe Atleti would be flexible on structure if Alvarez decides to return to England.

Atletico Madrid sent a delegation to London last week to speak to Arsenal about selling Julian Alvarez. The La Liga club are adamant they won’t sanction a transfer to Barcelona, and have since published a board statement confirming this position. Atleti sources had tried to… pic.twitter.com/GY1QFXx9Y0 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 27, 2026

Arsenal emerge as frontrunners for Julian Alvarez

Alvarez’s future has become increasingly uncertain after the Argentine reportedly expressed a desire to join Barcelona.

However, Atlético’s refusal to sell one of their biggest stars to a direct domestic rival has effectively closed that route.

With Barcelona ruled out, Arsenal have emerged as a major contender for the 26-year-old’s signature.

Mikel Arteta has long admired Alvarez’s qualities, while Arsenal possess the financial strength to construct a package worth more than £120 million.

That combination could put the Gunners in a strong position as the transfer window approaches its conclusion.

The possibility of Alvarez returning to the Premier League could now become increasingly realistic if the player approves a move to North London.

Alvarez will be a massive signing for the Gunners

Landing a player of Alvarez’s pedigree would represent a massive statement of intent for Arsenal’s ambitions.

Having previously showcased his world-class versatility, tactical intelligence, and pressing intensity in the Premier League, Alvarez brings proven elite output.

His ability to feature seamlessly as a central striker or link-up playmaker would elevate Arteta’s attack to a truly world-class level.