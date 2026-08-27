Julian Alvarez to Arsenal transfer odds slashed as deal looks "more likely than ever"

Julian Alvarez celebrates a goal for Atletico Madrid (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Arsenal fans may be excited to know that bookmakers Ladbrokes have significantly slashed their odds on Julian Alvarez joining the Gunners.

The Argentina international has once again missed Atletico Madrid training today, with an exit seeming inevitable for the player who was booed by his own fans at the weekend.

It seems that if Alvarez does leave Atletico there is no chance of them selling to their La Liga rivals Barcelona, so Arsenal are now odds-on favourites.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Things are looking positive for Arsenal on the Julian Alvarez front, with a move for the Atletico Madrid man now more likely than ever.”

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See below for the full odds being offered by Ladbrokes as they tip Alvarez for a move to the Emirates Stadium…

Julian Alvarez club after summer transfer window

Arsenal – 10/11

Barcelona – 4/1

Chelsea – 10/1

Real Madrid – 25/1

PSG – 33/1

Tottenham – 40/1

Julian Alvarez has little choice but to join Arsenal

At this point, Alvarez is surely running out of options, largely due to Atletico being unwilling to let him join Barca.

The 26-year-old also surely cannot stay in Madrid after this saga has turned so ugly, as it looks like an impossible task for him to repair his relationship with the club and its fans.

Even if Alvarez has had his reservations about joining Arsenal, he’d surely be better off there than staying where he is.

The former Manchester City striker has already shown he can handle English football, and he’d be joining a winning project under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal would also surely make Alvarez a hugely important part of their team, with the South American looking like he has the quality to be the focal point in Arteta’s starting XI.

Perhaps these latest bookies odds are indicative that Arsenal’s chances are genuinely improving, and we should find out soon enough as we only have a few days left of the transfer window now.