Bradley Barcola and Andoni Iraola (Photo by Dan Mullan, George Wood/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly still keen on the transfer of Crystal Palace star Ismaila Sarr alongside Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola.

The Reds now seem to be closing in on signing Barcola from PSG, as per the Athletic and others, but it seems they might not be done there.

Liverpool have previously had a £50m bid rejected for Sarr, but it looks like they remain keen on trying to get a deal done for the Palace forward, according to the Independent.

Sarr has impressed at Palace and could be another useful addition to Andoni Iraola’s squad, particularly if Cody Gakpo leaves.

LFC already lost Mohamed Salah at the end of last season, but Gakpo is a target for Tottenham and it could be smart business to allow him to leave if Sarr can be brought in.

Liverpool building new-look attack

Liverpool had immense success with that famous front three of Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino at the peak of the Jurgen Klopp era.

However, in the last few years they’ve all left and signings like Gakpo have been unable to adequately replace them.

Huge money was spent on Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, and Hugo Ekitike last summer, but only the latter of those three really performed well since joining, and he’s now injured.

Liverpool now seem intent on further investment in that position with potentially over £170m to be spent on Barcola and Sarr.

Can Liverpool challenge?

Liverpool’s spending spree last summer didn’t help them retain the Premier League – in fact, they got a lot worse and slipped to a final position of fifth in the table, and no silverware.

That cost Arne Slot his job, and he’s now been replaced by Iraola, who impressed at former club Bournemouth.

Still, Liverpool will also need to hope these new signings perform better than Isak and Wirtz did last year, though of course those two could also still improve under a new manager.

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