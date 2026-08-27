Man City Arsenal

Manchester City have reportedly completed a transfer raid on Arsenal’s academy for 16-year-old midfielder Mishel Nduka.

The teenager has now signed his contract to leave the Gunners for Man City on a scholarship deal, according to transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano on X.

See below for Romano’s confirmation of City raiding Arsenal for this exciting young midfield talent…

??? Manchester City completed deal for the Academy as 16-year-old Mishel Nduka has now signed his contract. The midfielder joins on scolarship contract after leaving Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/uvnTbnh3Wt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2026

“Manchester City completed deal for the Academy as 16-year-old Mishel Nduka has now signed his contract. The midfielder joins on scolarship (sic) contract after leaving Arsenal,” Romano posted.

This should prove to be a smart bit of business by City for a fine young player with the potential to develop further in their academy, either with the view of rising up into the first-team, or into someone who could later on be sold for a significant profit.

Manchester City strengthen for the future

This is not the first time this summer we’ve seen MCFC making moves for top teenage talents for the future.

City yesterday officially announced the signing of 18-year-old Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, who is not only a huge prospect but also someone likely to make an immediate impact in Enzo Maresca’s senior squad.

Jeremy Monga also joined from Leicester City earlier in the summer and is another one to watch for the future, though he and someone like Nduka probably won’t see much playing time straight away.

It’s important, however, for City to ensure they’re not just focusing on big signings of superstars for the here and now, as the increasingly strict Financial Fair Play laws in modern football mean there has to be some thinking ahead about players who can increase in value.

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