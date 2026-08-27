(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester City are showing a keen interest in Everton star Iliman Ndiaye as Premier League heavyweights prepare for late-window transfer maneuvers.

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs broke the update on X, revealing that Manchester City have officially added Ndiaye to their radar.

However, securing the 26-year-old Senegal international will come at a steep price.

Everton reportedly value Ndiaye at around £80 million, holding tremendous leverage given his long-term contract at Goodison Park.

Jacobs also noted that Arsenal have kept close tabs on Ndiaye, though the Gunners’ ultimate dream target in attack remains Atlético Madrid star Julián Alvarez.

Liverpool have held talks over Iliman Ndiaye as well

Liverpool are another premier club actively monitoring Ndiaye’s situation.

Reports suggest the Reds have held talks to explore potential transfer parameters.

With Liverpool looking to add dynamic, adaptable depth across their forward line, Ndiaye has emerged as an appealing profile to suit their high-tempo style.

Arsenal and Manchester United have also been linked

The battle for Ndiaye extends further across the top flight. In addition to Arsenal keeping him on their backup list, Manchester United have also been linked with the versatile forward as they search for technical sharpness in the final third.

With multiple top-four contenders registering interest, a bidding war could materialize if Everton open the door to negotiations.

Why Iliman Ndiaye is so wanted

Ndiaye’s rapid rise to becoming one of the league’s most sought-after attackers stems from his unique skill set.

The former Marseille man can operate seamlessly as a central attacking midfielder, second striker, or wide forward.

He has scored 43 goals across all competitions in his senior career so far along with 23 assists.

Club Apps Goals Assists Sheffield United 88 22 14 Everton 73 17 4 Marseille 46 4 5 Total 207 43 23

stats via Transfermarkt

At £80m, Everton are pricing him as an elite asset, but top clubs view his ceiling as well worth the gamble.