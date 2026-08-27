Man United could soon have talks with super agent Jorge Mendes to sign left-back

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s pursuit of Alejandro Balde has taken another twist, with the Barcelona defender now reportedly leaning towards staying at the Camp Nou despite serious interest from Old Trafford.



United have been searching for a new left-back throughout the closing stages of the transfer window and identified Balde as one of their leading options.

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The 22-year-old appeared potentially available after falling down the pecking order at Barcelona, but the latest indications suggest a deal will be much harder to complete than initially expected.

Man United are interested in Barca’s Balde

According to Nicolo Schira, Balde could leave Barcelona before the deadline, with Man United among the clubs showing concrete interest.

Schira reported that direct discussions with the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, were expected as United explored the conditions of a possible transfer.

There has since been an important development, however. ESPN reports that United have been preparing talks over Balde, but fresh information indicates the defender now wants to remain at Barcelona and fight for his place.

Balde has faced increased competition following Joao Cancelo’s return, which originally opened the possibility of a summer exit.

Should United waste time chasing a reluctant target?

Balde would make plenty of sense for Man United from a football perspective.

He is quick, technically comfortable and capable of providing the attacking width Michael Carrick wants from his full-backs.

At 22, he would also offer a potential long-term solution rather than simply providing competition for Luke Shaw.

But the player’s latest stance changes everything.

United cannot afford to spend the final days of the window trying to convince someone who would rather remain at Barcelona. There are other left-back targets available, and negotiations need to move quickly with the deadline approaching.

Balde’s situation could still change if Barcelona receive a major offer, but United should avoid becoming dependent on that possibility.

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