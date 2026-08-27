(Photo by Ion Alcoba Beitia/Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold could make a stunning return to Liverpool just one year after leaving his boyhood club for Real Madrid.

According to transfer insider Indy Kaila, Alexander-Arnold ‘will return to Liverpool’ if the Reds can reach an agreement with Real Madrid over a potential transfer.

The 27-year-old right-back left Anfield after running down his contract before completing a high-profile move to the Spanish capital.

However, his first season at Real Madrid has reportedly failed to go according to plan.

EXCLUSIVE ??? Trent Alexander-Arnold WILL return to Liverpool, but only if the Reds can strike a deal with Real Madrid. The boyhood club. The broken relationship. The unfinished story. pic.twitter.com/Bi4AGnzrRn — indykaila News (@indykaila) August 27, 2026

Trent Alexander-Arnold struggling for game time at Real Madrid

Alexander-Arnold endured a difficult first season in Madrid, with positional changes and injury problems limiting his impact.

The situation has become even more complicated following Real Madrid’s decision to sign Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan this summer.

The Dutchman has reportedly been preferred at right-back during the opening fixtures of the new La Liga campaign, leaving Alexander-Arnold competing for minutes.

That development has raised questions over the England international’s long-term future at the Santiago Bernabéu.

If his situation does not improve, Liverpool could potentially emerge as an unlikely escape route.

A return to Anfield would be an extraordinary development given the circumstances surrounding his departure, but it could also provide Alexander-Arnold with an opportunity to revive his career at the club where he developed into one of the world’s leading full-backs.

Liverpool could use Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back

Jeremie Frimpong offers explosive overlapping runs and attacking pace, but his skill set can also lend itself to a more advanced role.

Meanwhile, injuries affecting Liverpool’s other right-back options have created further uncertainty in the position.

Alexander-Arnold’s return would immediately address that issue.

The Liverpool academy graduate remains renowned for his world-class passing range, vision and crossing ability, giving him the capacity to unlock defensive blocks from deep and create opportunities from positions other full-backs struggle to reach.

His ability to switch play and deliver dangerous balls into the final third could add a completely different dimension to Liverpool’s build-up.

Could Trent Alexander-Arnold really return to Liverpool?

A deal would obviously depend on Real Madrid agreeing to sell a player they signed only one year ago.

There would also be the emotional element surrounding Alexander-Arnold’s departure.

The defender’s decision to leave Liverpool on a free transfer caused significant disappointment among sections of the Anfield fanbase, meaning a return would require repairing a relationship that became strained during the final stages of his first spell.

Yet football can change quickly.

If Alexander-Arnold continues to struggle for regular minutes under José Mourinho and Real Madrid become open to a sale, Liverpool could have a unique opportunity to bring one of their academy graduates home.

For Iraola, the chance to add Alexander-Arnold’s elite distribution and creativity to the Liverpool defence could be difficult to ignore.

A return may currently depend entirely on negotiations between Liverpool and Real Madrid, but the possibility of Alexander-Arnold wearing the famous red shirt again just one year after his departure would undoubtedly be one of the most dramatic transfer twists of the summer.