Alex Scott applauds the Bournemouth fans (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Bournemouth were reportedly never likely to sell Alex Scott this summer, though he is expected to be on the market in 2027, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Posting on X, Romano explained that Bournemouth were always firm in their stance that Scott would not be available in this summer’s transfer window.

Despite the talented young English midfielder often being linked with bigger clubs, a move hasn’t materialised for him.

And with just a few days left until the transfer deadline, it now seems clear that Scott will be staying where he is for the season ahead…

??? Bournemouth insist on their stance since day one of the summer transfer window: no intention to open doors for Alex Scott exit.#AFCB consider Scott key part of the project for this season; likely to leave in 2027, not now. pic.twitter.com/1MeputxC0p — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2026

“Bournemouth insist on their stance since day one of the summer transfer window: no intention to open doors for Alex Scott exit. #AFCB consider Scott key part of the project for this season; likely to leave in 2027, not now,” Romano said.

Alex Scott has been linked with Liverpool and Chelsea

Scott’s future has seemed up in the air for much of the summer, with Liverpool and Chelsea most recently linked with the 23-year-old.

The Independent have named Scott as an ideal target for his former manager Andoni Iraola, now in charge at Liverpool, but they suggested he could cost as much as £90m.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have also been linked with Scott as a replacement for Enzo Fernandez by the Sun and others.

Bournemouth will be delighted, however, if they can get to the end of the window and still have this top talent on their books.

Bournemouth tend to sell their stars, but only on their terms

The Cherries have previously cashed in on some big names, with Antoine Semenyo notably leaving for Manchester City back in January, following on from Dean Huijsen joining Real Madrid and Milos Kerkez joining Liverpool last summer.

Still, despite losing Iraola as manager this year, they’ve done pretty well to keep this squad together, with Scott staying put and Eli Junior Kroupi also still there.

There could be some late twists and turns, as we sometimes see in the crazy world of the football transfer market, but for now it looks like it’s going to go down as a very good window at the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth lost their opening Premier League game away to Man City, but showed plenty of promise with a strong performance under new manager Marco Rose.