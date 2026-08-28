Endrick and Trent Alexander-Arnold warming up for Real Madrid (Photo by Christian Bruna/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly in contact again over a potential transfer move for Real Madrid striker Endrick, but other clubs could also get involved.

The Brazil international has long been regarded as one of the most exciting young talents in world football, though it’s fair to say he hasn’t quite lived up to expectations at the Bernabeu.

Endrick spent part of last season on loan at Lyon and impressed, but it seems unlikely that he’ll become a regular for Real Madrid any time soon.

It could be that Endrick is therefore made available, with TEAMtalk claiming that Arsenal have reignited contacts over signing the talented 20-year-old.

Endrick being offered to Premier League clubs

Endrick was previously offered to a long list of clubs, with TEAMtalk stating that the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Aston Villa, and Tottenham were approached earlier in the summer.

Arsenal were also in the mix and it seems they’re exploring this opportunity again, with just a few days left of the transfer window.

The Gunners haven’t done enough to change up their attack this summer, with so far only Christos Tzolis coming in, while Leandro Trossard has left.

Endrick could be a good addition, although he’s perhaps unlikely to be Arsenal’s first choice.

Endrick an alternative to Julian Alvarez

Fabrizio Romano has posted on YouTube today to say that Arsenal are ready and waiting for an opportunity to swoop for Julian Alvarez.

One imagines AFC would only then turn to Endrick as an alternative in case Alvarez decides he’d rather stay at Atletico Madrid.

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