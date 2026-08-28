Marcus Rashford of Manchester United in action (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal could reportedly now turn to the loan signing of Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford to replace Gabriel Martinelli.

The Red Devils misfit is back at Old Trafford for the time being after loan spells at Aston Villa and Barcelona, with no new move materialising for him so far this summer.

Interestingly, it seems that there are some industry insiders who believe Arsenal could be a possible destination for Rashford late on in the window, according to the Independent.

It remains to be seen if Rashford will definitely be available, however, as he seems to have been reintegrated back into Michael Carrick’s squad for this season.

Could Marcus Rashford be a good signing for Arsenal?

Some Arsenal fans will likely be unsure about the idea of signing Rashford, as it has all the characteristics of that Raheem Sterling loan two years ago.

Like Sterling was at the time, Rashford is now looking past his peak and struggling to establish himself as first choice for one of Arsenal’s rivals.

The difference, however, is that Rashford did actually play pretty well on loan at Barcelona last season, with his form earning him a place in England’s 2026 World Cup squad.

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Arsenal need a Gabriel Martinelli replacement

Arsenal surely have to find someone to replace Martinelli as he nears an exit from the Emirates Stadium, with Christos Tzolis already coming in to replace Leandro Trossard.

Martinelli hasn’t been at his best for Arsenal for some time now, but Mikel Arteta would be short of depth in that position if the Brazil international were to move on.

Rashford might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but he could be a decent squad player option if there’s no one else available in the final few days of the window.