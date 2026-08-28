Some sources believe Arsenal will now seal surprise Rashford loan to replace Martinelli

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by
Marcus Rashford of Manchester United in action
Marcus Rashford of Manchester United in action (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal could reportedly now turn to the loan signing of Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford to replace Gabriel Martinelli.

The Red Devils misfit is back at Old Trafford for the time being after loan spells at Aston Villa and Barcelona, with no new move materialising for him so far this summer.

Interestingly, it seems that there are some industry insiders who believe Arsenal could be a possible destination for Rashford late on in the window, according to the Independent.

It remains to be seen if Rashford will definitely be available, however, as he seems to have been reintegrated back into Michael Carrick’s squad for this season.

Could Marcus Rashford be a good signing for Arsenal?

Marcus Rashford in action for Man United against Hull City
Marcus Rashford in action for Man United against Hull City (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Some Arsenal fans will likely be unsure about the idea of signing Rashford, as it has all the characteristics of that Raheem Sterling loan two years ago.

Like Sterling was at the time, Rashford is now looking past his peak and struggling to establish himself as first choice for one of Arsenal’s rivals.

The difference, however, is that Rashford did actually play pretty well on loan at Barcelona last season, with his form earning him a place in England’s 2026 World Cup squad.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Arsenal need a Gabriel Martinelli replacement

Arsenal surely have to find someone to replace Martinelli as he nears an exit from the Emirates Stadium, with Christos Tzolis already coming in to replace Leandro Trossard.

More Stories / Latest News
Man City Etihad Stadium
Premier League winger gives green light to make last minute Man City move
Jean-Philippe Mateta in action for Crystal Palace
Sources: Aston Villa still chasing striker signing after bid rejected, Man United & Spurs also in the mix
Mikel Arteta, Fabrizio Romano, and breaking news banner
€65m Arsenal deal at “last stages” as green light given and medical to be booked – Romano

Martinelli hasn’t been at his best for Arsenal for some time now, but Mikel Arteta would be short of depth in that position if the Brazil international were to move on.

Rashford might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but he could be a decent squad player option if there’s no one else available in the final few days of the window.

More Stories Gabriel Martinelli Marcus Rashford

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *