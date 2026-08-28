Mikel Arteta (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal reportedly look to be edging closer to an important deal as everything is advancing for Gabriel Martinelli to leave in a club-record sale.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Brazil international has given his green light for a move to Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal.

Martinelli is expected to move for a fee of around €65m (£55.7m) in what would be by far Arsenal’s biggest ever transfer fee received,

See below as fees via Transfermarkt still have Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as the Gunners’ biggest sale when he moved to Liverpool all the way back in 2017…

Player Club Fee Year Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Liverpool €38m 2017 Nicolas Anelka Real Madrid €35m 1999 Alexis Sanchez Man United €34m 2018 Cesc Fabregas Barcelona €34m 2011 Emile Smith Rowe Fulham €31.8m 2024

It’s been a big criticism for Arsenal that they haven’t been good enough at selling, so fans will be pleased to see them getting a pretty big fee for an out-of-form player like Martinelli.

Fabrizio Romano’s update on Gabriel Martinelli

See Romano’s post on X below as he says Martinelli to Al Hilal is moving closer, with the 25-year-old’s medical set to be scheduled…

???? Understand Gabriel Martinelli has given green light to Al Hilal move as contracts are being checked. Al Hilal and Arsenal finalising package over €65m as now all moving to the last stages of negotiations. Martinelli’s medical will be booked soon. pic.twitter.com/l838TUtFcL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2026

“Understand Gabriel Martinelli has given green light to Al Hilal move as contracts are being checked. Al Hilal and Arsenal finalising package over €65m as now all moving to the last stages of negotiations. Martinelli’s medical will be booked soon,” Romano said.

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This looks like fine business by Arsenal, with Martinelli struggling as he only scored one Premier League goal last season.

The Brazilian winger performed a bit better in the Champions League, finding the back of the net six times to help Mikel Arteta’s side reach the final.

Overall, though, it’s surely the right decision to be letting Martinelli go, even if one more winger signing could be ideal to help replace him.

Christos Tzolis joined earlier in the summer, coming in for Leandro Trossard, but Arteta might find he’s a bit short of options in that department once Martinelli goes.