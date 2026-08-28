Report: Arsenal reluctant to agree to potential transfer exchange

Arsenal players react during the pre-season friendly defeat vs Borussia Dortmund (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly pursuing Julian Alvarez but would be reluctant to lose Viktor Gyokeres as part of any potential deal.

The Gunners continue to keep an eye on Alvarez’s situation as this dramatic saga now looks to be nearing a conclusion.

As reported by Spanish outlet Relevo, there is a deadline for this to be resolved today after Alvarez’s absence from training for the last three days in a row.

Arsenal are waiting and hoping to pounce, but it seems they wouldn’t be keen on letting Gyokeres go, according to the Daily Mirror.

It has previously been reported by the Times and others that Gyokeres could be offered to Atletico as part of a move for Alvarez, but this now seems unlikely.

How will Arsenal’s attack look if they sign Julian Alvarez?

Arsenal would be adding a genuine world class talent if they manage to bring Alvarez to the Emirates Stadium, but it would likely mean significantly less playing time for Gyokeres.

The Sweden international had a decent first season at the Emirates Stadium, scoring 21 goals in all competitions as Arsenal won the Premier League and reached the Champions League final, but his performances often looked below par.

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Alvarez would surely be an upgrade, though perhaps there’s also a world in which he could play up front together with Gyokeres.

The Argentina international can also operate on the left of a front three, though that’s not really the way to get the best out of him.

Gabriel Jesus could leave Arsenal

If Gyokeres stays to be a squad player, perhaps it’s more likely that we’ll see Gabriel Jesus leaving the club.

Spanish outlet Fichajes have reported on Jesus being another target for Atletico, so that could be the ideal solution for all parties involved.

Jesus started brightly when he joined Arsenal from Manchester City a few years ago, but injuries have slowed him down since then and he could now face being fourth choice in Mikel Arteta’s pecking order.