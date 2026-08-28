Bradley Barcola with his PSG teammates (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly edging ever closer to the transfer of Bradley Barcola as he prepares to travel to England for his medical.

The Reds have an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain to sign Barcola for a final package worth around €140m, according to French newspaper L’Equipe.

They add that Barcola is already scheduled to travel to finalise his move to Liverpool and undergo various formalities such as his medical tests with the Merseyside giants.

All in all, this can seemingly now be treated as all but done, with Liverpool set to welcome a hugely exciting talent to Anfield.

There’s always the slim chance that Barcola could fail a medical or change his mind at the last minute, but from this sort of situation deals basically always go through.

Liverpool make a statement with Bradley Barcola signing

Liverpool fans will now be excited for Barcola to be officially announced, in what looks like a major statement signing by the club after what had been a slightly frustrating summer.

Considering Liverpool finished fifth and with no silverware last season, their fans probably would have liked to see them move a bit more quickly to fix a few areas of this squad.

Still, Barcola is a big enough talent to come in and make an immediate impact, giving Andoni Iraola’s side the kind of spark and quality needed to help replace Mohamed Salah.

The France international is not quite the same kind of player as Salah, but he’s still got his best years ahead of him and could also be ideal to help get the best out of other attacking players who’ve struggled, such as Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz.

Liverpool might not stop at Barcola deal

The Independent have reported on Liverpool also wanting to sign Ismaila Sarr alongside Barcola, so their attack could still change even further.

If those two both come in, then Cody Gakpo would surely be the player to make way, with the Netherlands international not quite living up to expectations during his time at Anfield.

Tottenham are being strongly linked with an interest in Gakpo, also according to the Independent, so that could be a deal to watch in the final few days of the window.

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