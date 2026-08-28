Diego Simeone (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has spoken out on the Julian Alvarez situation as Arsenal hover for a potential transfer.

Simeone has not spoken out too much about the specifics of the possibility of Alvarez leaving Atletico for Arsenal, but he’s simply made it clear he will work to help the player during this difficult period.

The Argentine was asked about Alvarez in his press conference today, simply saying: “From the club’s side, they have been very firm with what they explained about Julián. I hope to help him in the best way possible from the sporting side. Julián will not be there tomorrow.”

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? DIRECTO @JijantesFC ?? Simeone: "De parte del club se ha sido muy contundente con lo que explicaron de Julián. Espero ayudarlo de la mejor manera desde lo deportivo. Julián no va a estar mañana". ? https://t.co/JF7sX4F4Aa pic.twitter.com/L0WiodGsLU — Jijantes FC (@JijantesFC) August 28, 2026

It sounds like Atletico are not expecting Alvarez back in training any time soon, with the 26-year-old missing three days in a row of training sessions now.

The latest on Arsenal’s pursuit of Julian Alvarez

Arsenal fans will no doubt be keeping a close eye on all this, as there seems to be genuine hope now that they could snap up Alvarez.

The former Manchester City striker had been keen on Barcelona all summer, but Fabrizio Romano has now spoken on YouTube about how Gunners fans should be ready for the possibility that the player will open the door to a move to the Emirates Stadium.

“If any moment Julen Alvarez or his agent call Arsenal and tell them ‘okay we want to come’ because there is no other way, well, Arsenal will be ready,” Romano said earlier today.

We were told yesterday that there’s a growing feeling within the industry that Alvarez is now likely to end up at Arsenal.

There aren’t really any other options for the Argentina international, with Atletico making it clear that they will never sell him to Barcelona.

It could mean Atletico will even try to convince Alvarez to accept Arsenal’s offer so that they can put this saga to bed once and for all.