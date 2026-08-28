Photo via X/SkySportsPL

Erling Haaland has got his season started with an incredible header to give Man City the lead vs Crystal Palace.

The Norwegian had a quiet outing on the first game of the season against Bournemouth where City had to make a late comeback courtesy of goals from Marc Guehi and Josko Gvardiol.

But you can’t keep a man of Haaland’s quality quiete for long as he opened the scoring with a fantastic header leaving Dean Henderson helpless.

The striker rose the highest to send an incredible header over Henderson and into the net from Semenyo’s left-wing cross.

Watch the goal below:

Erling Haaland gets off the mark for the new Premier League season! ?? pic.twitter.com/5ZjQUVk6Zl — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 28, 2026

New haircut, same old prolific goalscoring ability

Haaland debuted a fresh, streamlined new haircut ahead of the clash, but his elite movement and sharp positioning in front of goal remain unchanged.

After being restricted to few clear-cut opportunities during Enzo Maresca’s opening fixture in charge, the 26-year-old goal-machine demonstrated perfect timing to track the trajectory of Semenyo’s delivery.

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His ability to leap cleanly over markers and generate immense power on the ball underlines why he continues to be the premier focal point of City’s attack as they pursue early dominance in the title race.

Season Apps Goals Assists 2022/23 53 52 9 2023/24 45 38 6 2024/25 48 34 5 2025/26 50 37 8 Total 196 161 28

Erling Haaland stats via transfermarkt

Haaland has been a goalscoring machine since joining Man City, scoring 30 plus goals every season since moving to Etihad.

He has scored 160 plus goals for the club in four full seasons for the club and having signed a long-term contract, the number are only expected to increase.