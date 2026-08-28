Gabriel Jesus reacts during an Arsenal pre-season friendly vs Real Betis (Photo by Evan Treacy/Getty Images)

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus is reportedly one of the names being considered by Atletico Madrid to replace Julian Alvarez.

The Spanish giants seem to be seriously considering the prospect of Alvarez leaving late on in this window, with Arsenal known to be keeping a close eye on the Argentina international’s situation.

Fabrizio Romano has posted on YouTube about Alvarez being a target for Arsenal as they wait to see if he can be persuaded to move to the Emirates Stadium after personally targeting a switch to Barcelona all summer.

According to Fichajes, it now seems Atletico are preparing for Alvarez’s departure by eyeing up Arsenal’s Jesus, as well as Nottingham Forest striker Igor Jesus.

Potential win-win for Arsenal in the transfer market

If Arsenal can partially fund a world class signing like Alvarez by making some money from Jesus’ sale and getting his high wages off their books, then that would have to go down as a great bit of business.

We’ve previously reported that Arsenal lowered their asking price for Jesus to around €20m this summer, and it will be interesting to see if Atletico are prepared to pay that.

Still, Atletico could also have competition for the Brazil international’s signature as Napoli have also been linked by Corriere dello Sport and others.

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Arsenal will no doubt be glad to have a potential bidding war for Jesus, as that could put them in a position to ask for a higher price.

For now, however, the ideal scenario is probably Jesus moving to Madrid to help pave way for Alvarez to move to north London.

The 26-year-old would be a massive upgrade to Arsenal’s attack, which was arguably their only one real weakness as they won the Premier League title last season.