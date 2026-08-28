Harvey Elliott has two options to leave Liverpool as exit becomes increasingly likely

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Harvey Elliott’s Liverpool future looks increasingly uncertain, with Napoli and Lazio among several clubs now exploring a late move for the 23-year-old.



The attacking midfielder returned to Anfield this summer following a frustrating loan spell at Aston Villa, but he was left out of Andoni Iraola’s squad for Liverpool’s opening Premier League draw against Newcastle.

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With the transfer deadline approaching and competition for attacking places only getting stronger, a move away could now make sense for both player and club.

Napoli and Lazio show interest in Harvey Elliott

According to Football Insider, Napoli and Lazio are among the clubs keeping track of Elliott’s situation.

The midfielder spent last season on loan at Aston Villa, but his opportunities were heavily restricted because the agreement contained a permanent purchase clause linked to appearances.

Villa avoided triggering that condition, leaving Elliott with limited Premier League involvement before he returned to Liverpool.

His omission against Newcastle has added further doubt over his role under Iraola.

However, Liverpool have not yet received a formal offer. Sky Sports reported that the Reds are willing to listen to proposals for both Elliott and Federico Chiesa, although no official approaches had arrived at that stage.

Serie A move could help the Liverpool midfielder

Elliott now appears to be approaching an important crossroads.

There has never been much doubt about his technical ability. He is creative, comfortable receiving the ball between the lines and capable of contributing from the right or as an attacking midfielder.

The problem is opportunity.

After barely playing at Villa and then missing Liverpool’s opening league squad, another season spent on the fringes would do little for his development.

Napoli or Lazio could therefore offer an attractive reset. Serie A often gives technically gifted midfielders more freedom, and regular football could help Elliott rebuild the momentum he lost last season.

Liverpool should still avoid accepting a cut-price offer simply because he is not currently starting.

At 23, Elliott remains young enough to rediscover his best form and retain substantial value.

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