Jean-Philippe Mateta in action for Crystal Palace (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have intensified their efforts in the final stretch of the summer transfer window, submitting a £20m bid for Crystal Palace striker Jean‑Philippe Mateta.

The France international has become one of the most sought‑after names in the market as tensions at Selhurst Park escalate. With his contract entering its final year, Mateta’s long‑running disputes with the club have pushed his representatives to accelerate a complete separation from Palace.

Villa’s opening £20m offer fell well short of Crystal Palace’s expectations, but Villa’s technical staff continue to pressure the board to revise the bid, believing Mateta’s physical presence and penalty‑box efficiency would significantly strengthen their attacking line.

As one source put it: “Behind the scenes, the financial dynamics of the deal are intense. It’s hard to see Mateta and Palace continuing together, and Villa are showing the strongest interest. Still, the situation could lead others to pounce on this opportunity.”

Names mentioned to me by well-placed sources in the industry include Manchester United, Tottenham and Galatasaray.

Jean-Philippe Mateta’s transfer suitors

Renowned agent George Gardi is understood to have personally recommended Mateta to Galatasaray, who are actively seeking a powerful, aggressive and clinical striker. The Turkish club are monitoring the situation closely and are prepared to strike if the right conditions emerge. “Mateta’s profile is seen as one that could make an immediate impact in Turkish football,” one source told me.

Manchester United’s position is more calculated. Mateta’s representatives offered the player to Old Trafford, but United will not move unless space is created in the squad. Unless Marcus Rashford or Joshua Zirkzee depart, the club will not submit an official bid.

Tottenham Hotspur have been tracking Mateta for a long time. His physical strength and Premier League suitability make him an attractive option for Spurs, who remain on standby should negotiations shift in their favour.

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Interest is not limited to Europe. Saudi Pro League clubs are keeping an eye on the situation and could be prepared to offer astronomical salary packages to lure the 29‑year‑old, though for now the player’s preference is understood to be to stay in Europe.

Mateta’s future is shaping up to be one of the most complex and high‑profile stories of the summer window. Crystal Palace’s high valuation remains the biggest obstacle, but the number of clubs involved ensures that this saga will dominate the final days of the market.