Julian Alvarez and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has a potentially exciting Arsenal transfer update as he says fans should “get ready” for the possibility that Julian Alvarez decides to join.

The Atletico Madrid striker has been linked with Arsenal and Barcelona for much of the summer, though for the most part it’s been widely reported that the latter of those two options would be his clear preference.

Arsenal could do with a top class signing in attack after notably missing out on the likes of Vinicius Junior, Morgan Rogers, and Bradley Barcola, with Alvarez another exciting option.

While it seems like it’s far from done at this point, Romano has given Gooners hope of a dream late move for the Argentina international.

Fabrizio Romano’s exciting Julian Alvarez to Arsenal transfer update

Speaking on his YouTube channel earlier today, Romano admitted that things could change quickly in this saga, with Atletico open to selling Alvarez, with just a the green light from the player required to make this a more concrete possibility.

“If any moment Julen Alvarez or his agent call Arsenal and tell them ‘okay we want to come’ because there is no other way, well, Arsenal will be ready,” Romano said.

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“So get ready for this scenario because it’s not impossible. Arsenal are there for Julian and we have to follow the situation, but this depends on the player. Till today, till tonight, till the recent hours Julian always said ‘only Barcelona’. ‘I want Barcelona, my dream is Barcelona’, but Arsenal keep waiting and remain on their position.

“So let’s see what’s going to happen there because Atletico Madrid even after the Champions League draw went in public and said … something very powerful. He said until and as long as I will be here as Atletico Madrid CEO forget about Julian Alvarez to Barcelona.

“So not just for this transfer window. He said as long as I will be the SEO, so it means not just this transfer window but also for the future the message is very strong.

“So the message then when it’s about talking about other clubs, he said if he doesn’t want to stay in Madrid, no to Barcelona, but we are open to finding a solution. Guys, the message from Atletico Madrid is very clear. If Julian wants to go (to) Arsenal, please go. You are free to go.”

Can Arsenal complete a perfect transfer window?

So far for Arsenal it’s been a pretty good summer, with Bruno Guimaraes and Ezri Konsa joining as two proven Premier League players ready to make an impact straight away to strengthen Mikel Arteta’s midfield and defence.

Christos Tzolis looks like a smart signing out wide, but there’s still something missing up front after an unconvincing first season from Viktor Gyokeres last term.

If they can add Alvarez, that would be pretty much a perfect window, with AFC strengthening in almost every area of their squad, putting together a team that arguably looks even better than the one that won the Premier League title in 2025/26.

Arsenal are showing plenty of ambition by pursuing Alvarez and it could make them serious Champions League contenders after they came so close last season, losing on penalties to PSG in the final.