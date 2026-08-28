Deadline set for Julian Alvarez transfer decision, Arsenal ready to pay €150m, Atletico Madrid apology unlikely

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Julian Alvarez and Mikel Arteta
Julian Alvarez and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Angel Martinez, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Julian Alvarez reportedly needs to make a decision on his future today, with Atletico Madrid setting a deadline to resolve this long-running saga.

Arsenal are waiting in the wings and would seemingly have no issue paying the €150m required to convince Atletico to sell Alvarez.

The issue is still with the Argentina international himself as he needs to give up on the prospect of joining Barcelona and decide if he wants the move to Arsenal.

According to Relevo, Atletico want Alvarez’s decision to come today, and it seems Arsenal looks like a realistic option as they would require an apology from the player, which is not currently expected.

All in all, this surely points towards Alvarez eventually backing down on his Barca dream and accepting an offer from the Gunners.

Julian Alvarez shouldn’t need persuading to join Arsenal

Julian Alvarez
Julian Alvarez (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

While Barcelona are a huge club, Alvarez shouldn’t really need this much persuading to join Arsenal, who are also a major name in European football.

The north London giants are reigning Premier League champions and were only beaten on penalties in last season’s Champions League final by PSG.

Everything is there for Arsenal to enjoy even more success in the near future, and Alvarez is just the kind of profile they need up front.

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The 26-year-old could have a great career under Mikel Arteta, and it’s puzzling why he seems to have dug his heels so much over Barcelona this summer.

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It remains to be seen what will happen in the coming hours, but some Arsenal fans might be uneasy about their club going all in for a player who hasn’t even been that keen to join them.

However, Alvarez is also a world class talent who’d surely be a major upgrade on the unconvincing Viktor Gyokeres, so it also seems crazy not to be in the race when he’s experiencing these issues with Atletico.

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