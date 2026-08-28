Arsenal about Marseille winger Igor Paixão to replace Gabriel Martinelli

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal have added Marseille winger Igor Paixão to their list of attacking targets as Mikel Arteta considers another addition on the left side before the transfer window closes.



The 26-year-old Brazilian is attracting significant Premier League interest following a productive first season in France.

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Sunderland have already made a serious move and agreed personal terms with Paixão, while Aston Villa are also monitoring him.

Arsenal’s interest is particularly notable amid growing expectations that Gabriel Martinelli could leave the Emirates for Al-Hilal.

Arsenal make enquiry for Marseille star Paixão

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal have made an enquiry about Paixão as they explore options to strengthen the left side of Arteta’s attack.

The Brazilian produced 18 goal contributions last season with Marseille and has quickly become an important player for the Ligue 1 side.

Marseille are confident of keeping him, having already rejected two Sunderland bids.

Sunderland have nevertheless reached an agreement on personal terms with the player, while Aston Villa have also made enquiries.

Sunderland’s determination is genuine. The Guardian reported that the Black Cats are negotiating with Marseille for Paixão, with the French club’s financial situation potentially creating an opportunity for a late transfer.

Paixão could be a smart Martinelli replacement

Arsenal’s interest makes considerably more sense when viewed alongside Martinelli’s possible departure.

Paixão would provide many of the qualities Arteta wants from a wide attacker. He is direct, carries a genuine goal threat and is comfortable attacking defenders rather than simply keeping possession.

At 26, he would also arrive closer to his peak than many of Arsenal’s recent attacking targets, potentially reducing the adaptation period.

The complication is Sunderland. Agreeing personal terms gives them an advantage, although Arsenal can offer Champions League football and a realistic chance of competing for major trophies.

Marseille’s reluctance to sell is another obstacle, but Arsenal should avoid turning this into an inflated deadline-week auction.

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