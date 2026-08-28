Man United midfielder edging closer to late exit after positive negotiations

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United midfielder Toby Collyer looks increasingly likely to leave Old Trafford before the transfer deadline, with West Bromwich Albion now leading the race for his signature.



The 22-year-old has struggled to establish himself in United’s first team and faces even tougher competition following the club’s heavy investment in midfield this summer.

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Hull City had also considered bringing Collyer back, but West Brom have moved ahead and are now in advanced talks with United.

West Brom in advanced Toby Collyer talks

According to Ben Jacobs, West Brom are close to securing Collyer, with negotiations with Man United progressing well.

Hull City had explored a move after working with the midfielder previously, but the Hawthorns currently appears the more likely destination.

That picture is supported by The Sun, which reports that West Brom are confident of completing the deal and that Collyer is expected to favour a return to the Championship club over Hull.

Playing time is understood to be an important factor in his decision.

United are also willing to sanction an exit. Man Utd News reports that the club would prefer a permanent transfer rather than another loan, with Collyer now well down the midfield pecking order.

Permanent Man United exit makes sense for Collyer

For Collyer, this feels like the right moment to prioritise regular football.

Man United’s midfield has become considerably more crowded following the arrivals of Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans. Even if Collyer remained at Old Trafford, meaningful first-team opportunities would probably be difficult to find.

West Brom could therefore offer exactly what he needs: a clearer pathway to consistent minutes and a chance to establish himself properly at senior level.

A permanent transfer would arguably make more sense than another loan as well. Collyer is now 22 and needs stability rather than another temporary spell followed by uncertainty over his future.

From United’s perspective, moving him on would also help streamline the squad while potentially including clauses that protect them if he develops significantly elsewhere.

Hull’s interest made sense given their previous connection with the player, but West Brom appear to be offering the clearer opportunity.

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