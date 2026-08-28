(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea have made direct contact with Lamine Camara’s representatives as they look to beat Liverpool to the signing of the AS Monaco midfielder before the transfer window closes.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed on X that Chelsea have stepped up their pursuit of the 22-year-old Senegal international, who is reportedly open to joining the Blues.

Romano wrote:

“Chelsea have made contact with Lamine Camara’s camp and 22 year old midfielder would be open to join #CFC. Follows a direct meeting yesterday between AS Monaco and Chelsea to discuss a late deal. He’s on Chelsea list waiting for developments.”

?? Chelsea have made contact with Lamine Camara’s camp and 22 year old midfielder would be open to join #CFC. Follows a direct meeting yesterday between AS Monaco and Chelsea to discuss a late deal. He’s on Chelsea list waiting for developments. pic.twitter.com/T069ih3qjx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2026

The development follows a face-to-face meeting between Chelsea and Monaco officials, with the two clubs discussing the possibility of a late transfer.

Camara has now emerged as one of Chelsea’s priority targets as they consider whether to make a formal proposal before the deadline.

The Blues are looking to find a replacement for Enzo Fernandez who has been linked with a move away, with Man City showing strong interest in signing him.

Liverpool suffer major blow in Lamine Camara transfer race

Chelsea’s intervention represents a significant setback for Liverpool, who have also been closely linked with Camara.

Andoni Iraola’s side are looking to strengthen their midfield and the Senegalese midfielder has emerged as an attractive option because of his energy, athleticism and ability to operate under pressure.

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Liverpool have yet to submit an official offer, however, leaving the door open for Chelsea to take control of the transfer race.

The Blues have already established direct contact with both Monaco and the player’s camp, while Camara’s reported willingness to move to Stamford Bridge gives Chelsea another significant advantage.

If Chelsea decide to accelerate their pursuit with a formal bid, they could potentially secure the midfielder ahead of Liverpool before the transfer deadline.

Xabi Alonso makes strong start as Chelsea manager

Chelsea’s pursuit of Camara reflects the club’s continued ambition under new manager Xabi Alonso.

The Spaniard has enjoyed an encouraging start to life at Stamford Bridge, guiding Chelsea to consecutive victories over Fulham in the Premier League and Luton Town in the League Cup.

Despite already having a deep midfield, Alonso could view Camara as an ideal addition to provide additional physicality, defensive intensity and box-to-box running.

His profile could complement Moises Caicedo particularly well, giving Chelsea a midfield combination capable of winning possession, covering ground and progressing the ball.

With Camara reportedly open to the move and Chelsea already holding direct discussions with Monaco, the Blues now appear to have the momentum in the race.