Leeds United player Largie Ramazani has snubbed three offers

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leeds United’s attempts to move Largie Ramazani on before the transfer deadline have hit an unexpected obstacle, with the winger reportedly prepared to reject three Serie A offers while waiting for an opportunity in Saudi Arabia.



The 25-year-old is no longer considered central to Daniel Farke’s plans at Elland Road, and Leeds have been open to finding him a new club throughout the summer.

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Suitable offers have now arrived from Italy, but Ramazani’s preference for the Saudi Pro League could leave Leeds with an unwanted player beyond the September 1 deadline.

Ramazani ready to reject three Serie A offers

According to Football Insider, Monza, Parma and Lecce have all submitted loan offers for Ramazani that meet Leeds’ requirements.

The Whites are prepared to approve those proposals, but the former Almeria winger is holding off because he wants to move to Saudi Arabia instead.

No Saudi deal has been completed yet, meaning his stance creates an awkward situation for Leeds with only days remaining in the window.

Ramazani spent last season on loan at Valencia, where he recorded six goals and two assists in 31 appearances.

The Saudi preference has also been reported by The Leeds Press, which says the winger is attracting interest from England and Italy but currently favours a switch to the Middle East.

Leeds United need a quick solution

From Leeds’ perspective, this is becoming frustrating.

They have done their part by attracting multiple offers that satisfy their demands. The problem is that Ramazani ultimately has the right to decide where he plays next.

A Saudi move could also make financial sense for the player, potentially offering considerably better personal terms than those available in Serie A.

For Leeds, however, every day spent waiting makes their own transfer planning harder. Moving Ramazani would free squad space and potentially reduce the wage bill while Farke continues searching for reinforcements.

The club should avoid forcing him into an unwanted move, but there may eventually need to be a deadline for his decision.

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