Ismaila Sarr in action for Senegal at the World Cup (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly preparing a new proposal to Crystal Palace for the potential transfer of Ismaila Sarr, though Al Ittihad are also keen.

The Senegal international has shone during his time at Selhurst Park, scoring 21 goals in all competitions last season to help Palace win the Europa Conference League.

One imagines Sarr might now be keen on a new challenge, however, and it seems Liverpool are determined to win the race for his signature.

See below as journalist Sacha Tavolieri says the Reds are preparing to move again for Sarr, though Saudi Pro League giants Al Ittihad could be there too in case a move to Anfield doesn’t work out…

? ? Liverpool are making another push for Ismaïla Sarr! ?? The Reds are preparing to submit a new proposal to Crystal Palace for the Senegalese winger. ?? Al Ittihad are closely monitoring the situation and could take advantage of the opening if the deal falls through. #LFC pic.twitter.com/QFvUFzwy5d — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) August 28, 2026

“Liverpool are making another push for Ismaïla Sarr! The Reds are preparing to submit a new proposal to Crystal Palace for the Senegalese winger. Al Ittihad are closely monitoring the situation and could take advantage of the opening if the deal falls through,” Tavolieri posted on X.

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LFC fans will no doubt hope this can work out as it could be another fine addition to give them a new-look attack for next season.

Two in, one out for Liverpool before the transfer deadline?

If Liverpool can land Sarr as well as Bradley Barcola, it surely means Cody Gakpo would have to leave.

The Independent has also reported on Liverpool wanting Sarr despite also closing in on Barcola, and that could end up being very expensive.

That would surely have to be offset by a sale, and Tottenham are being strongly linked with an interest in Gakpo, also according to the Independent.

Even if Gakpo has had his moments in a Liverpool shirt, he perhaps hasn’t quite developed as many would have expected, and most fans would surely be happy to see Barcola and Sarr come in as upgrades.