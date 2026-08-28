Man City explore Premier League option as alternative after Enzo Fernandez talks stall

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Manchester City are widening their late-window search for midfield reinforcements, with Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister now emerging as an alternative while negotiations for Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez remain unresolved.



City are still interested in Fernandez and continue to monitor Cody Gakpo as an attacking option, but the lack of a breakthrough with Chelsea has forced them to explore other possibilities.

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Mac Allister is now among the names being considered, although convincing Liverpool to sell one of their key midfielders would be extremely difficult.

Man City check conditions for Alexis Mac Allister

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Manchester City have explored the conditions required to sign Mac Allister as they wait to see whether their pursuit of Fernandez can progress.

City’s interest in Gakpo also remains active. Sky Sports reports that the Premier League champions are considering the Dutch forward after losing Savinho and Omar Marmoush, although Liverpool currently have no desire to sell him.

The Fernandez situation remains the more advanced midfield story. The Guardian reported that City could still pursue the Argentina international despite Chelsea’s earlier deadline for offers having passed.

Enzo Maresca is looking to add more experience and leadership after a summer of major changes at the Etihad.

Mac Allister would be harder to sign than Enzo

Mac Allister would be an outstanding addition for Manchester City, but this feels like one of the most difficult deals available.

Liverpool have no obvious reason to sell. The Argentina international is technically excellent, Premier League-proven and central to Andoni Iraola’s midfield. Even a huge bid would probably be met with resistance.

That makes City’s interest more useful as a sign of their wider strategy than evidence that a transfer is close.

Fernandez still appears the more realistic option because Chelsea have at least left the door open at the right price. Mac Allister, by contrast, would require City to convince a direct title rival to weaken themselves.

Gakpo creates a similar problem.

City clearly want further quality before the deadline, but targeting two important Liverpool players shows how difficult their preferred market has become.

Bid now “imminent” as club aim to sign Chelsea star for below £120m