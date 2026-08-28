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Manchester United have made a fresh enquiry for Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly as they test the North London club’s resolve ahead of the transfer deadline.

Transfer insider Indy Kaila broke the exclusive update on X, revealing that a credible Arsenal source confirmed Manchester United made another enquiry regarding Lewis-Skelly’s availability.

Man United make fresh enquiry for Myles Lewis-Skelly

Lewis-Skelly has established himself as one of Arsenal’s most highly rated academy graduates, impressing with his composure, versatility and ability to operate both at left-back and in central midfield.

However, Arsenal have no immediate desire to sell the England international.

According to Kaila’s update, the Gunners would only consider a departure if Manchester United were to present a premium offer significantly above his current market valuation before the transfer deadline.

Exclusive: A credible Arsenal source confirmed Manchester United made another enquiry this evening about Myles Lewis-Skelly’s availability. Arsenal will only consider a sale at a premium valuation.

Exclusive ? A credible Arsenal source confirmed Manchester United made another enquiry this evening about Myles Lewis-Skelly’s availability. Arsenal will only consider a sale at a premium valuation. pic.twitter.com/t0IuWajjBh — indykaila News (@indykaila) August 28, 2026

Manchester United confident they can sign Myles Lewis-Skelly

Despite Arsenal’s strict posture, decision-makers at Old Trafford remain confident they can construct a deal that meets the Gunners’ financial demands.

Manchester United view Lewis-Skelly as a transformative talent who can instantly reinforce their midfield structure while offering a dynamic long-term solution at full-back.

With United actively seeking top-tier domestic profiles to bolster their squad depth, internal figures believe that a push carrying a valuation excess of £50 million could force Arsenal to evaluate their stance.

Recent transfers between Man United and Arsenal

Direct transfers between Manchester United and Arsenal remain exceptionally rare at the senior level, though recent seasons have seen an unprecedented wave of movement between the two rivals.

High-profile senior transfers remain defined by Robin van Persie’s historic 2012 move to Old Trafford and the blockbuster 2018 swap deal involving Alexis Sánchez and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

However, the dynamic between the two clubs has shifted heavily toward youth recruitment in recent years.

United have raided Arsenal’s academy setup multiple times, securing moves for goalkeeper Hubert Graczyk, clinical striker Chido Obi-Martin, and highly rated defender Ayden Heaven.

If Manchester United succeed in luring Lewis-Skelly to Old Trafford, it would mark one of the biggest direct transfer between the Premier League giants since Sanchez’s departure.