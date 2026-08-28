Experienced Premier League star in London to complete Chelsea move

(Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

Chelsea are now on the verge of completing the signing of Emiliano Martinez, with the Aston Villa goalkeeper arriving in London on Friday to undergo his medical and put pen to paper on his Stamford Bridge contract.



The move has developed rapidly during the closing days of the transfer window.

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Chelsea identified the Argentina international as an experienced upgrade in goal after concerns over Robert Sanchez, and Martinez quickly made it clear that he was keen on joining Xabi Alonso’s project.

Emi Martinez in London for Chelsea medical

According to Fabrizio Romano, Martinez is in London on August 28 to complete his medical tests before signing his Chelsea contract.

The 33-year-old is expected to agree a deal running until June 2028, with Chelsea holding an option to extend his stay by another season.

More details of the transfer have now emerged. FootballTransfers reports that Chelsea and Aston Villa have agreed a fee of just £7.5m for the World Cup winner.

Villa had initially been looking for closer to £12m, but their signing of Zion Suzuki as the new first-choice goalkeeper helped open the door to Martinez’s departure.

Martinez signing makes sense for all the parties

At that price, this looks like a very difficult opportunity for Chelsea to turn down.

Martinez may be 33, but Chelsea are not paying for long-term potential. They are buying Premier League experience, leadership and a goalkeeper who has performed in some of football’s highest-pressure matches.

That could be exactly what Alonso’s young squad needs.

Sanchez’s recent errors have once again raised questions over whether Chelsea can seriously challenge for major trophies without upgrading in goal. Martinez should immediately provide greater authority and confidence behind the defence.

The two-year contract is also sensible. Chelsea avoid committing themselves to a lengthy deal while still having the option of another season if Martinez performs well.

There will naturally be questions about whether his style suits Alonso’s build-up demands, but at just £7.5m, the financial risk is minimal.

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