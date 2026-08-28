Arsenal flag at Emirates Stadium (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour says he can’t see Myles Lewis-Skelly leaving the club before the end of the summer transfer window.

Despite links with Manchester United at various points this summer, it seems Parlour is optimistic that there won’t be any exit for the talented young England international.

Lewis-Skelly has shone since rising up from the Arsenal academy into Mikel Arteta’s first-team, and many fans will have been surprised at links with Man Utd.

Still, there were once again recent reports that the Red Devils felt they might have a chance of signing Lewis-Skelly for around £50m, as per the Sun.

Parlour has now spoken about the 19-year-old’s situation and seems very confident he’ll be staying at the Emirates Stadium.

Myles Lewis-Skelly will be an Arsenal player, says Ray Parlour

“I know there was a rumour around Man United liking him, but I can tell you now he will definitely be an Arsenal player this season,” Parlour told Seven, powered by Ladbrokes.

“You know, he doesn’t start Arsenal’s opening game of the season if he’s going to be sold to United. Look, if he finds himself struggling for game time later on this season, then you could understand him maybe looking to move on.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

“But he’s come through the ranks, he loves the club and he knows it inside out… I’ve always said Arsenal is a fantastic club, and you want to try and stay there for as long as you can. It’s what I tried to do as a player.

“He just needs to keep his head down, because it’s all positive for me, when it comes to Lewis-Skelly. He’ll play the next game, because I thought he played really well against Coventry. And that’s all you can do as a player.”

Myles Lewis-Skelly has a big future at Arsenal

Lewis-Skelly could surely have been a fine signing for United, but there’s no reason Arsenal should be thinking about letting him go.

The talented teenager has shown he has plenty to offer Mikel Arteta’s team, whether it’s at left-back or central midfield.

MUFC have also already signed three new midfielders this summer in the form of Carlos Baleba, Youri Tielemans, and Andrey Santos.

There’s surely not much room for Lewis-Skelly now, though perhaps he’d be brought in as a left-back.

In fairness, though, it now seems like he’s seen as more of a midfielder, so that’s probably another good reason for him to stay where he is.