Bilal El Khannouss in action at the World Cup (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have reportedly made contact over a potential transfer deal for Stuttgart attacking midfielder Bilal El Khannouss.

The talented 22-year-old has caught the eye in the Bundesliga, having previously also impressed during a spell in the Premier League with Leicester City.

It now seems El Khannouss could return to England again as Newcastle look into a late deal, which could in turn pave the way for Nick Woltemade to leave St James’ Park, according to TEAMtalk.

Newcastle fans will no doubt hope this can turn into something concrete, as it’s surely worth looking for an upgrade on Woltemade, who has endured a difficult start to life with the Magpies.

Should Newcastle turn to El Khannouss to replace Woltemade?

Although Woltemade started well for Newcastle last season, he suffered a major dip in form in the second half of the season.

It could now make sense for the Germany international to move on, and Fabrizio Romano has reported that Napoli could be an option for him…

???? EXCL: Napoli made contact to ask with Newcastle over last 24h to ask about Nick Woltemade availability on loan deal. Napoli have easier option available with Marc Guiu from Chelsea but also explored Woltemade. Decision up to #NUFC. ? https://t.co/coqK6tlXbe pic.twitter.com/GJudVTAGTL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2026

“EXCL: Napoli made contact to ask with Newcastle over last 24h to ask about Nick Woltemade availability on loan deal. Napoli have easier option available with Marc Guiu from Chelsea but also explored Woltemade. Decision up to #NUFC,” Romano posted on X yesterday.

Woltemade can play as a striker or attacking midfielder, and El Khannouss has similar versatility that could make him a useful addition to Matthias Jaissle’s side.

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Can Newcastle have a positive end to the summer?

Overall it’s been a hugely frustrating summer for Newcastle, with numerous star players leaving, as well as manager Eddie Howe.

Jaissle looks like a fine appointment to replace Howe, but it’s still going to be a struggle at NUFC after they let Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, and Anthony Gordon go.

Allowing Woltemade to leave wouldn’t be the worst decision, though, and El Khannouss looks like someone who could lift the mood at the club if he ends up sealing a late move.