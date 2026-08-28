Newcastle United transfer at risk of collapse due to financial blow

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United’s hopes of moving Nick Pope on before the transfer deadline have been complicated by Celtic’s dramatic Champions League elimination.



The Scottish champions had emerged as a possible destination for the 34-year-old goalkeeper as Newcastle restructure their goalkeeping department under Matthias Jaissle.

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However, Celtic’s failure to reach the Champions League league phase has significantly changed their financial position, raising questions over whether they can still justify Pope’s wages.

Nick Pope’s Celtic move could collapse over wages

According to FourFourTwo, Newcastle United remain willing to sanction Pope’s departure, but his current salary could prove too expensive for Celtic following their European setback.

Pope’s Newcastle contract reportedly included annual wage increases, meaning his current earnings are likely to sit above Celtic’s normal wage structure.

That might have been manageable with Champions League revenue, but Celtic suffered a remarkable collapse against LASK on Tuesday.

Reuters reported that Celtic surrendered a 4-0 aggregate advantage before losing 5-4 overall, dropping into the Europa League instead.

FourFourTwo estimates the difference could cost Celtic more than £20m in potential revenue, potentially forcing them to reconsider whether signing an experienced goalkeeper on Premier League wages is financially sensible.

Newcastle United could be left with an expensive problem

From Newcastle’s perspective, Celtic’s Champions League exit has arrived at the worst possible time.

Jaissle has already reshaped the goalkeeping department with Lukas Hornicek and Ewen Jaouen, leaving Pope facing a significantly reduced role at St James’ Park. Moving his wages off the books therefore makes considerable sense.

But Newcastle cannot control Celtic’s finances.

Pope remains an experienced Premier League goalkeeper and could certainly improve Celtic, yet his salary becomes much harder to justify without Champions League income.

That leaves Newcastle with an uncomfortable choice. They could subsidise part of Pope’s wages or reduce their financial demands to help complete the deal, but doing so reduces the benefit of selling him in the first place.

Alternatively, they may simply have to keep him.

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