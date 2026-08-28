Chelsea prepare for high profile midfield arrival of Lamine Camara

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Chelsea are moving quickly to prepare for the potential departure of Enzo Fernandez, with Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara emerging as a serious replacement option before the transfer deadline.



Manchester City’s pursuit of Fernandez has gathered momentum in recent days, forcing Chelsea to explore alternatives rather than risk being left short in midfield.

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Camara, 22, has now moved to the front of the conversation, with negotiations reportedly underway over a deal worth around €60 million.

Chelsea and Monaco negotiating for Camara

According to Sacha Tavolieri, Chelsea and Monaco are in talks over Camara, with the Senegal international viewed as a potential successor to Fernandez.

Monaco CEO Thiago Scuro is reportedly leading negotiations, with both clubs hoping to find an agreement within the next 48 hours.

Get French Football News reports that a fee of approximately €60m could be enough to convince Monaco to sell.

Camara enjoyed an impressive 2025-26 campaign, recording three goals and four assists in 31 appearances while establishing himself as an important part of Monaco’s midfield.

Chelsea’s urgency is understandable given the latest Fernandez developments.

Man City are expected to make an offer for the Argentine, who is keen on the move.

Fernandez was also omitted from Chelsea’s Carabao Cup squad against Luton as uncertainty over his future continues.

Camara could change the midfield style for the Blues

Camara would not be a direct replica of Fernandez, and that may actually be the attraction.

While Fernandez offers elite passing range and creativity, Camara brings greater mobility, defensive intensity and the ability to cover large areas of midfield. At 22, he also fits perfectly with Chelsea’s preference for younger players who can develop further.

The challenge is replacing Fernandez’s influence immediately.

Selling a proven World Cup winner and asking Camara to immediately become a £100m-plus player’s successor would create enormous expectations.

That is why Chelsea are right to negotiate now rather than waiting for City to complete the Fernandez deal.

If Chelsea can secure Camara for around €60m while receiving substantially more for Fernandez, the financial logic is obvious. It would also allow Xabi Alonso to reshape his midfield rather than simply replace one player with an identical profile.

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