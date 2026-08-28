Mikel Arteta and Unai Emery (Photo by Alex Caparros, Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have reportedly sealed the transfer of Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea and he’s been registered in time to play against Arsenal on Monday night.

Jackson has been strongly linked with Villa for some time now, though at the time of writing he has not yet been officially announced by the club.

The Senegal international spent last season on loan at Bayern Munich after struggling to establish himself at Chelsea, and it’s not too surprising to see that the Blues have now decided to sell him permanently.

See below as the Telegraph’s Matt Law says Jackson’s signing and registration are all done, even if there’s no official confirmation just yet…

Told Jackson was registered in time to be considered for selection for Villa v Arsenal. Villa yet to announce deal or confirm #avfc https://t.co/h8uwFYBDcX — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) August 28, 2026

“Told Jackson was registered in time to be considered for selection for Villa v Arsenal. Villa yet to announce deal or confirm,” Law posted on X.

Villa fans will be pleased with this update as they could really do with strengthening the squad after an opening day thrashing at the hands of Brighton.

Nicolas Jackson can give Aston Villa a lift

Jackson should be a decent signing for Villa even if things haven’t gone entirely to plan for him in the last few years of his career.

Villa boss Unai Emery knows the 25-year-old well as they were together at Villarreal, so this could be just what his career needs.

Jackson should also play more regularly at Villa Park, especially as they now need a new striker due to Ollie Watkins heading for Al Hilal, as per BBC Sport and others.

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Emi Buendia had to start up front for Emery’s side in that defeat to Brighton, but Jackson could be ideal to come in and lead the line.

AVFC will hope to bounce back even as they take on the tricky test of welcoming defending champions Arsenal to Villa Park on Monday evening, and a signing like this could be just what the club needs to lift the mood.

It’s been a difficult summer for Villa as star names like Morgan Rogers and Youri Tielemans have left, as well as Ezri Konsa, who has joined Arsenal and who could also play on Monday night.