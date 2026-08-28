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Nottingham Forest have entered the race to sign Pape Matar Sarr from Tottenham Hotspur, with the Senegal international expected to leave North London before the summer transfer window closes.

Transfer insider Ben Jacobs revealed the latest development on X, confirming that Forest have joined a growing list of clubs interested in the 23-year-old midfielder.

Jacobs wrote:

“Nottingham Forest have joined the race for Pape Matar Sarr, as broken last night on @LastWordOnSpurs. Monaco and Besiktas have both made enquiries as well. Sarr is expected to leave between now and the end of the window.”

Nottingham Forest have joined the race for Pape Matar Sarr, as broken last night on @LastWordOnSpurs. Monaco and Besiktas have both made enquiries as well. Sarr is expected to leave between now and the end of the window.?? pic.twitter.com/2h5JPh2iZl — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 28, 2026

Forest’s interest adds another Premier League option for Sarr, while Monaco and Turkish giants Galatasaray have also made enquiries regarding his availability.

Tottenham are reportedly open to allowing Sarr to leave on a paid loan deal, with the agreement potentially including either an option or obligation to buy.

With the transfer deadline approaching, negotiations are expected to accelerate as Spurs look to determine the midfielder’s next destination.

Pape Matar Sarr falls down Tottenham pecking order

Sarr’s impending exit follows a drastic overhaul of Tottenham’s midfield options under manager Roberto De Zerbi.

The 23-year-old Senegal international has found himself pushed to the periphery of the squad following Spurs’ heavy summer investment.

The marquee arrivals of Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali have significantly increased competition in central midfield.

Alongside existing options like Conor Gallagher, Rodrigo Bentancur, and Archie Gray, Sarr has seen his potential minutes severely restricted for the 2026/27 campaign.

Having featured minimally during pre-season, De Zerbi gave the green light for Spurs to sanction Sarr’s departure.

A move to Nottingham Forest presents the box-to-box midfielder with a fresh opportunity to reignite his Premier League career and secure regular starting football.