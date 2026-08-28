Premier League winger gives green light to make last minute Man City move

Manchester City have intensified their pursuit of Everton forward Iliman Ndiaye after the Senegal international reportedly gave his approval to a move to the Etihad Stadium.



City are looking to add another attacker before the transfer deadline following the departures of Savinho and Omar Marmoush, and Ndiaye has quickly emerged as one of their leading options.

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The 26-year-old offers Premier League experience, versatility and the ability to operate from either flank or through central areas.

Ndiaye agrees Man City move

According to Nicolo Schira, Ndiaye has made himself available for a move to Manchester City and is prepared to sign a contract running until 2031.

City are now in talks with Everton as they attempt to find an agreement over the transfer fee.

Everton’s valuation remains the biggest obstacle. The Guardian reported that the Toffees value Ndiaye at around £80m, with City considering him as a replacement after Savinho’s permanent move to Tottenham and Marmoush’s loan departure.

The interest is also confirmed by The Independent, which reports that Ndiaye is under serious consideration as City attempt to rebuild their wide attacking options before the window closes.

Ndiaye could be a smart addition to Maresca’s squad

Ndiaye may not have the superstar reputation of some players linked with Manchester City, but his profile makes plenty of sense.

He already understands the intensity of the Premier League, can carry the ball through tight spaces and offers the flexibility to play across several attacking positions. That versatility would be particularly useful after City lost two forwards in the same window.

The £80m valuation is where the deal becomes difficult.

Everton have little reason to sell cheaply, especially this late in the window, while City must decide whether Ndiaye’s proven league experience justifies such a significant investment.

The player’s willingness to join strengthens City’s position, but it does not remove Everton’s leverage.

If negotiations can bring the price down, Ndiaye could be a very sensible signing for Enzo Maresca.

He would arrive ready to contribute immediately while still being young enough to offer several prime years.

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