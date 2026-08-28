Rashford drops future hint as Man United star makes up his mind before transfer deadline

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford has offered another strong indication that he is ready to fight for his place at Manchester United, despite continued speculation over a late transfer away from Old Trafford.



The 28-year-old returned to competitive action for United in the 2-0 defeat to Hull City last weekend, his first appearance for the club in more than 600 days following loan spells away.

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Arsenal and Chelsea have both been linked with potential moves, but Rashford’s latest message suggests his immediate focus is firmly on Michael Carrick’s side.

Rashford sends clear Old Trafford message

According to the Manchester Evening News, Rashford posted “Old Trafford Next” on Instagram ahead of United’s home meeting with Ipswich Town.

The forward is in contention to feature on Sunday after coming off the bench against Hull, and his recent social-media activity has increasingly reflected his return to the United setup.

The same report says Rashford is now likely to remain at Old Trafford despite transfer uncertainty.

He has impressed Carrick since returning to training, while his potential options have also narrowed as the deadline approaches.

Rashford has opportunity to rewrite Man United history

Rashford staying at Man United would have seemed unlikely earlier this summer, but the situation has changed considerably.

Carrick appears willing to reintegrate him rather than treat him as an unwanted player, and that gives Rashford something he desperately needs: a genuine footballing opportunity.

United also need more attacking threat after an extremely poor opening performance against Hull.

Rashford may not be the answer to every problem, but his pace, direct running and ability to attack space remain qualities the squad can use.

The bigger challenge is consistency.

For too long, discussions around Rashford have focused on transfers, relationships with managers and his future rather than what he produces on the pitch. If he stays, that narrative now has to change.

Sunday’s game against Ipswich could be the first real step.

A strong performance at Old Trafford would not completely erase the uncertainty surrounding his future, but it could remind supporters why Rashford was once considered one of United’s most important players.

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