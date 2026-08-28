Photo via X/SkySportsPL

Manchester City’s creative gem Rayan Cherki scored two incredible goals in a space of five minutes to give his side a 3-1 lead over Crystal Palace.

The Frenchman continued his remarkable start to the season after making a decisive impact from the bench in City’s previous Premier League fixture against Bournemouth.

Rayan Cherki scores magical goal against Crystal Palace

Erling Haaland had given Manchester City the lead in the 17th minute, with the Norway international converting to put the hosts ahead.

City went into half-time 1-0 up after an entertaining opening 45 minutes, with both sides threatening in an intense attacking contest.

The Cityzens came flying out of the blocks after the interval, and Cherki soon produced a moment of individual brilliance.

In the 54th minute, the attacking midfielder showcased his sensational close control and quick feet before producing a cheeky finish to double City’s advantage.

Watch Rayan Cherki’s first goal against Crystal Palace

"The man with the magic feet!" Rayan Cherki doubles Manchester City's lead with a STUNNING goal ??? pic.twitter.com/9Zea5vFljv — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 28, 2026

And while Palace got one back two minutes later courtesy of a stunning freekick from Yeremy Pino, although it went down as an owngoal from Donnarumma as it bounced off his back before going into the back of the net.

Just three minutes later, the Frenchman found space outside the penalty area before unleashing a powerful right-footed strike from distance that flew straight into the net.

The goal completed an extraordinary five-minute spell for Cherki and restored City’s two-goal advantage.

Watch the goal below:

Rayan Cherki AGAIN! Manchester City have breathing room once again after another strike from the Frenchman ? pic.twitter.com/Tyw9whPS2r — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 28, 2026

Rayan Cherki continues to make a huge impact for Manchester City

Cherki’s latest display comes after he produced another game-changing cameo against Bournemouth.

Introduced from the bench, the Frenchman provided two assists as City scored twice late on to complete a dramatic comeback victory.

His ability to unlock defences with his close control, creativity and unpredictable movement has quickly made him one of the most exciting attacking players in the league.

His two-goal explosion against Crystal Palace is another major statement from the 23-year-old and another headache for Enzo Maresca when selecting his strongest Manchester City XI.